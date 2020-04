LittleWomanGoods

Boob Mountains Enamel Charm

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Boob Mountains charm necklace. 1.25 wide x .5 tall hard enamel charm. 16 long 14k gold filled necklace chain. CARE INSTRUCTIONS These necklace chains are 14k gold filled, which means they have a higher gold content than gold plated jewelry and will wear better. Gold filled jewelry can be cared for