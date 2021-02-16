Bonzy Home

Bonzy Home Gaming Chair

$175.99

Buy Now Review It

Reclining backrest, Suppressible footrest, adjustable height, 360 degree swivel, Running smoothly. Suppressible footrest offers more sitting positions and it will not impede you. Strong metal base and frame offer strong support for the gaming chair. This gaming chair is suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, do the work and have a rest. It will make your space more modern and elegant. Free replacement for damaged or defective parts within 6 months; Free replacement or refund with any quality problems within 30 days. Just contact us!