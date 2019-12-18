Planters' Choice

Bonsai Starter Kit – The Complete Growing Kit

$29.99 $27.95

Buy Now Review It

🌳 EVERYTHING NEEDED TO GROW 4 BEAUTIFUL BONSAI TREES - IN ONE SLEEK BOX: Contains 4 types of organic seeds (Rocky Mountain Bristlecone Pine, Black Poui, Norway Spruce, and Flame Tree) stored in seed-safe vials for better germination, 4 biodegradable growing pots, 4 expanding-soil discs, 4 bamboo plant markers, 1 bonsai clipper and a beautiful, comprehensive and simple instruction booklet. 🌱 #1 GROWTH PERFORMANCE: Our rating speaks for itself! Planters' Choice is the only brand that stores the seeds in our seed-safe vials to ensure proper germination. 🎁 THE PERFECT DIY GIFT: For mom, dad, him or her, this is the perfect gift to give on birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, housewarming or any other occasion. Ideal for beginners, masters, and children alike. See the excitement in their eyes as they experience growing indoor bonsai trees. 📗 NO GREEN THUMB NEEDED: Just follow the easy step-by-step instructions and you're good to go! All 4 trees can be planted and kept both indoors and outdoors, at any time of the year and no stratification is needed for any of the seeds. The included booklet is comprehensive and beautifully designed so that you can follow along on the journey of each seed, its history, and the best way to plant it to ensure it germinates. ☺ 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Love it, or your money back! If you struggle with any aspect of the process, don't hesitate to contact us. We promise to help you out until you receive the results that you want. Nevertheless, if you are not satisfied with the kit we'll refund you 100% of the money, no questions asked.