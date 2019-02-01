A much loved Lonely silhouette, Bonnie features a distinctive cutaway at the centre front which gives a 'floating wire' look. Beautifully delicate, yet supremely comfortable, Bonnie is refreshed for the season in a highlight Bubblegum colour way. Made in a fine corded stretch mesh, trimmed with soft lace. Cup is free of darts, giving additional lift and shape. Full wire gives good support, slimline shoulder straps feature knot detail.
82% nylon, 15% spandex (main)
89% nylon, 11% spandex (contrast)
Sian wears 10B and small briefs.
Naomi wears 12E and large briefs.