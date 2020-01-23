Lonely

A much loved Lonely silhouette, Bonnie features a distinctive cutaway at the centre front which gives a floating wire look. Beautifully delicate, yet supremely comfortable, Bonnie is back in our popular Tamarillo colourway. Made in a fine corded stretch mesh, trimmed with soft lace. Cup is free of darts, giving additional lift and shape. Full wire offers good support, slim shoulder straps feature knot detail. 82% nylon, 18% spandex (main) 89% nylon, 11% spandex (contrast) Isabella wears 14E and XL briefs.