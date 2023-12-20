Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
For Love And Lemons
Bonnie Cropped Blazer
$219.00
Buy Now
Review It
At For Love And Lemons
Need a few alternatives?
Self-Portrait
Belted Denim Blazer
BUY
£174.00
£290.00
Self-Portrait
Madewell
Denim Blazer In Deardorff Wash
BUY
£72.00
£141.00
Madewell
Mango
Flap Pockets Blazer
BUY
£49.99
£79.99
Mango
Banana Republic
Lena Relaxed Linen-blend Blazer
BUY
$119.97
$250.00
Banana Republic
More from For Love And Lemons
For Love And Lemons
Bonnie Cropped Blazer
BUY
$219.00
For Love And Lemons
For Love And Lemons
Baby's Breath Dress
BUY
$159.00
Victoria's Secret
For Love And Lemons
Skipper Swim Bottom
BUY
$49.98
$76.00
For Love And Lemons
For Love And Lemons
Skipper Swim Top
BUY
$67.98
$90.00
For Love And Lemons
More from Outerwear
Wild Fable
Iridescent Shine Duvet Puffer Jacket
BUY
$24.50
$35.00
Target
LOULOU STUDIO
Martil Wool-cashmere Coat
BUY
$765.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Cinq à Sept
Pauline Long Embroidered Bomber Jacket
BUY
$477.00
$795.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Rails
Jaro Check Long Jacket
BUY
$232.80
$388.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted