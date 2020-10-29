Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

£23.99

The perfect way to say Joyeux Noel to loved ones during the holiday season, this year's Advent Calendar invites you into the colourful home of Bonne Maman. Concealed behind each door are 23 adorable glass mini jars of jam or marmalade. Each day reveals a different exclusive fruit variety or unique flavour combination not usually available in the UK. Then on Christmas Eve, discover a beautiful festive gift - just in time to welcome the day itself. Providing a delightful surprise fruit conserve throughout Advent, each day will bring a choice - to spread delectable flavour and colour to toast and croissants for breakfast or to add a luscious, juicy topping to crumpets or scones at teatime? Quelle surprise et bon appetit! Take a sneak peak at the special Bonne Maman Conserve varieties included below: Apricot and Mango Jam Cherry and Elderflower Spread Lemon and Yuzu Marmalade Raspberry and Redcurrant Jam Strawberry and Verbena Spread White Nectarine and Peach Jam Fig and Cardamom Jam Mango, Peach and Lime Jam Apricot and Lavender Spread Rhubarb and Strawberry Extra Jam Pear and Mirabelle Plum Jam Grapefruit and Dragon Fruit Spread Blueberry and Blackcurrant Jam Orange and Cinnamon Marmalade Sweet Orange and Passion Fruit Jam Seedless Raspberry Jam Mandarin Spread Strawberry and Wild Strawberry Extra Jam Raspberry and Lychee Jam Cherry and Spices Extra Jam Cherry and Blackberry Extra Jam Apricot and Bergamot Spread Pineapple and Passion Fruit Jam