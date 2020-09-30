Bonne Maman

2020 Limited Edition Advent Calendar

$34.99

ORDER EARLY! LIMITED QUANTITY! This holiday season, treat yourself and those you love with the Bonne Maman 2020 LIMITED EDITION Advent Calendar – the ideal gift for the foodie, preserves lover, or holiday enthusiast in your life. We sold out quickly last year, so don’t miss out this year! Featuring an all-new design and package with a charming illustration of an inviting holiday home setting, the Bonne Maman 2020 LIMITED EDITION Advent Calendar is the perfect, delicious countdown to Christmas! Open a new window each day to reveal a different iconic 1 oz. Bonne Maman jar in 24 unique flavors of Mini Fruit Spreads or Honey. Celebrate love and fill your holiday season with excitement and joy. Perfect as a gift or for your own family. New exclusive holiday flavors include: Apricot/Lavender, Cherry/Blackberry, Cherry/Christmas Spice, Cherry/Elderflower, Fig/Cardamom, Grapefruit/Dragon Fruit, Lemon/Yuzu, Mango/Peach/Lime, Orange/Cinnamon, Pear/Mirabelle Plum, Raspberry/Lychee, Rhubarb/Strawberry, Strawberry/Verbena, Sweet Orange/Passion Fruit, White Nectarine/Peach and many other delicious new flavors. Enjoy! Although you’ll most likely finish these 24 delicious flavors quickly, please make sure to enjoy them before June 2021 for the optimal flavor experience.