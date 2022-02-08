Bonne et Filou

Luxury Dog Treats Macarons

BOX OF 6 DOG MACARONS - 100% NATURAL HUMAN-GRADE INGREDIENTS: Our dog macarons are made of oat flour, honey, coconut oil & all-natural salted caramel yogurt filling. Box of 6 macarons. Adored by humans and pets alike. This naturally flavored macaron treat will be a party in your dog’s mouth. A TASTE OF FRANCE, HANDMADE IN THE USA: Our 100% natural recipe is handmade in the USA (in small batches) and is free of artificial coloring or any preservatives. Our human-grade ingredients are all healthy for dogs, corn-free, and wheat-free, and sourced from local suppliers. The unique stylish packaging is inspired by French patisseries, a perfect luxury dog treat. HEALTHY FOR DOGS: We use only clean ingredients from the USA. Our products have been endorsed by veterinarians so you can trust these dog macarons to be healthy for your dog. GREAT DAY-TO-DAY TREATS OR GIFT FOR DOGS: Unlike human macarons, our luxury dog macarons are healthy enough for a day to day snack. Our dog macarons are also a perfect gift for your dog or dog loving friend. They make a great alternative to a dog birthday cake or any gifts! Great for Christmas dog treats! TREAT YOUR DOG (BIG OR SMALL) LIKE ROYALTY! Our treats are hard, designed for a long-lasting chew and fit all dog sizes (big or small, puppy or elderly, etc.). Cut in smaller pieces for small dogs. Shelf life of 12+ months. No need for refrigeration. Some of the best royals in history have had a soft spot for a loyal canine, none more so than famed French King Louis XIV. Indeed, his pups, Bonne and Filou, were living the good life. Versailles was was dog heaven! Bonne hunted by day and Filou lounged until night; they slept in satin sheets and strutted down the Hall of Mirrors in diamond collars, and most extravagant of all - they had their own chef. The royal life chose them and they weren’t going to bark about it. As the French dog lovers that we are, we couldn’t help but feel that every single dog in the world should experience this Bonne et Filou barkgeoisie. By your side no matter what, happy when you’re home, loving when you’re sad, no one loves you more than your pooch. Give your dog the ultimate royal treat-ment with Bonne et Filou - trust moi, they’ll lick your face for it. Our lavish dog treat ever is handmade from the highest quality, human-grade, and natural ingredients we could find. Our 100% natural recipe is handmade in the USA and is free of artificial coloring or any preservatives. Our ingredients are all healthy for dogs, corn-free, wheat-free, and GMO-free, and sourced from local suppliers - only the best for our four-legged royals. Handmade in small batches in the USA Box of 6 macarons Made with premium human-grade, all-natural ingredients 100% natural, corn-free, wheat-free, non-GMO ingredients No artificial coloring or any preservatives Hard treat designed for a long-lasting chew Shelf life of 12+ months | No need for refrigeration FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS For the safety of your dog, observation is recommended when giving dog treats Our treats are hard, designed for a long-lasting chew For elderly or small dogs, we recommend either (i) breaking the treat in smaller pieces or (ii) placing the treat in a small amount of water before giving it to your pet This product is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only