Anthropologie

Bonita Beverage Dispenser

$148.00 $118.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Featuring a mix of materials - rattan, Torrento marble, and gleaming brass - this beverage dispenser exudes elegance wherever it's placed. Whether used for backyard barbecues, sunny picnics, or simply for serving fruit-infused water to the family on hot summer days, it's a piece you'll cherish for years to come.