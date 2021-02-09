Ugg

Bonham Iii Waterproof Chelsea Boot

$160.00 $99.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Size Info - True to size. Details A waterproof finish adds everyday utility to a lugged-sole Chelsea boot that's a can't-miss style standby. For added comfort, the boot is lined with soft UGGpure, a textile made entirely from wool to feel and wear like genuine shearling. - 1 1/2" heel - 5" shaft - Pull-on style with elastic gore insets - Waterproof upper - Leather upper/UGGpure wool lining/rubber sole - Imported - Women's Shoes