Bong Appétit: Mastering The Art Of Cooking With Weed

Based on the popular Munchies and Viceland television series Bong Appétit, this cannabis cookbook features 65 "high"-end recipes for sweet and savory dishes as well as cocktails. Inspired by the popular MUNCHIES and Viceland television series, Bong Appétit is the Joy of Cooking for a new generation interested in making serious, sophisticated food--with weed. Bong Appétit breaks down the science of infusing (oils, butters, milks, alcohol, and more) with cannabis, and offers recipes ranging from weed butter-basted chicken to weed chimichurri to weed brownie sundaes. Along the way, the book hits on marijuana politics, dosage, and pairing strains and flavors, and has tips from MUNCHIES vast network of friends and experts, including "Bong Appétit" stars Ry Prichard and Vanessa Lavorato.