The age-old tradition of sitting around a fire just got an upgrade. This sleek stainless steel bonfire pit is durable enough to last a lifetime. Its double-chamber build circulates preheated oxygen to fuel the flame, burning easily and with less smoke. Its minimalist design is as timeless as the campfire ritual itself.
Materials: Grade 304 stainless steel
Care: Empty ashes after burning. Store in a cool, dry place
Made for a Lifetime
Features a unique double-walled construction that creates ultra-clean gasification and a secondary combustion—allowing fuel to burn more completely and with less smoke
Eco-friendly and wood-burning
Lightweight and durable design
Ash pan catches ash debris and prevents ground scorching
Great for backyards, camping, beach, and tailgating
Made in China
Dimensions: 19.5" diameter x 14"
Weight: 20 lbs.