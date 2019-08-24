Search
The age-old tradition of sitting around a fire just got an upgrade. This sleek stainless steel bonfire pit is durable enough to last a lifetime. Its double-chamber build circulates preheated oxygen to fuel the flame, burning easily and with less smoke. Its minimalist design is as timeless as the campfire ritual itself. Materials: Grade 304 stainless steel Care: Empty ashes after burning. Store in a cool, dry place Made for a Lifetime Features a unique double-walled construction that creates ultra-clean gasification and a secondary combustion—allowing fuel to burn more completely and with less smoke Eco-friendly and wood-burning Lightweight and durable design Ash pan catches ash debris and prevents ground scorching Great for backyards, camping, beach, and tailgating Made in China Dimensions: 19.5" diameter x 14" Weight: 20 lbs.
