Tropical hardwood nightstand reinforced with engineered hardwood and finished with bone inlay. Expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Nightstand is sealed with wax for easy cleaning; it protects against moisture, but should be maintained. Dust using a soft cloth. To clean, wipe gently with a warm, damp cloth; dry immediately. Avoid using chemical cleaners. Drawers open on wood channels. Includes fixed levelers. Anti-tip hardware included for extra safety and stability. No assembly required. Imported.