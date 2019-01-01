Anthropologie

Tropical hardwood nightstand reinforced with engineered hardwood and finished with bone inlay. Expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Nightstand is sealed with wax for easy cleaning; it protects against moisture, but should be maintained. Dust using a soft cloth. To clean, wipe gently with a warm, damp cloth; dry immediately. Avoid using chemical cleaners. Drawers open on wood channels. Includes fixed levelers. Anti-tip hardware included for extra safety and stability. No assembly required. Imported.