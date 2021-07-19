HKLiving

Bone China Shell Serving Tray

£32.00 £22.40

At Trouva

The eyecatcher of the table is, without a doubt, this luxurious bone china shell serving tray. Bone china is a type of ceramic that uses among other things bone ash and clay as basic material. It seems fragile, while it is the strongest porcelain.Geometric shapes interspersed with bone china and picture-perfect porcelain. Size: 27 x 27 x 2,5cm Material: Fine bone china food safe: Yes dishwasher proof: Yes care instruction: Hand wash recommended water-resistant: Yes microwave proof: Yes