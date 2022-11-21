Bondi Sands

Bondi Sands Sunscreen Fragrance Free Face Lotion – Spf 50

Details Drug facts Shipping & Returns Q&A (1) At a glance Paraben Free Sulfate Free Cruelty Free No Synthetic Fragrance HSA/FSA Eligible Non-Comedogenic Highlights Fast absorbing, invisible finish, non-greasy feel Can be worn alone or under makeup Fragrance Free 72 Hour Hydration & water resistant up to 80 minutes Non-comedogenic, won't clog pores Dermatologically Tested & suitable for sensitive skin Enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E Paraben, Sulfate and Cruelty Free Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Noncomedogenic, Vegan, Contains Aloe, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free, No Fragrance Added Product Warning: Keep out of reach of children, eye irritant Product Form: Lotion Active Ingredient(s): Homosalate 10% Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free Includes: Face Sunscreen Package Quantity: 1 Net weight: 2.53 fl oz (US) SPF: 50 Features: Non-Comedogenic, Blocks UVB Rays, Fast-Absorbing, Blocks UVA Rays TCIN: 83725190 UPC: 810020170276 Item Number (DPCI): 037-11-0151 Origin: Imported Description Step into the sun with confidence knowing your skin is protected with our carefully crafted sunscreen that is infused with intense hydration and free of any nasties. Providing UVA & UVB protection, our fragrance free formula is gentle, fast absorbing and dries to an invisible, non-greasy finish. Formulated to deliver up to 72 hours of hydration, with added aloe vera and vitamin E to leave your skin feeling deeply moisturized. Water resistant up to four hours. Can be worn alone or under makeup. Paraben and sulfate free. Reef friendly*. Non comedogenic. Cruelty Free. SPF 50+ How to Use: • Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure. • Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying, and at least every 2 hours. • Sun Protection Measures. Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging. To decrease this risk, regularly use a sunscreen with a Broad Spectrum SPF value of 15 or higher and other sun protection measures including: • Limit time in the sun, especially from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. • Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. • Children under 6 months: Ask a doctor. REEF FRIENDLY* We believe it’s important to choose the right sunscreen protection so that you can step into the sun with confidence. Bondi Sands Suncare is formulated to be Reef Friendly. What does “Reef Friendly” mean? Hawaii currently regulates two chemical ingredients found in sunscreens which are believed to cause coral bleaching—oxybenzone and octinoxate - the absence of which is what we call “Reef Friendly”. It’s important to know that the term “Reef Friendly” is not defined or regulated by the FDA, so when you see these words on Bondi Sands sunscreens, it simply means that our entire Suncare range has been formulated in compliance with Hawaii’s regulations and is free of oxybenzone and octinoxate. We will continue to evolve our product formulations based on guidance from both local and international authorities. Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Sulfate Free Formulated without sulfates: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain sulfates (not added sulfates); or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no sulfates" or "sulfate-free". Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". HSA/FSA Eligible Restrictions apply; contact your insurance provider about plan allowances and requirements Non-Comedogenic Non-Comedogenic. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.