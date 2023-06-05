United States
Bondi Sands
Melt Me Cleansing Balm
$19.95$16.99
At Chemist Warehouse
Melt away the day with Bondi Sands Melt Me Cleansing Balm. This nourishing balm cleanser helps to remove makeup, sunscreen and excess oil whilst hydrating skin. Enriched with a blend of active ingredients and natural botanicals including Sea Buckthorn Oil and Ceramides, Melt Me works to deeply clean skin for a hydrated, cleansed complexion. Dermatologically tested. Suitable for sensitive skin. Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores. Fragrance free.