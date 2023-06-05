Bondi Sands

Melt Me Cleansing Balm

$19.95 $16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chemist Warehouse

Melt away the day with Bondi Sands Melt Me Cleansing Balm. This nourishing balm cleanser helps to remove makeup, sunscreen and excess oil whilst hydrating skin. Enriched with a blend of active ingredients and natural botanicals including Sea Buckthorn Oil and Ceramides, Melt Me works to deeply clean skin for a hydrated, cleansed complexion. Dermatologically tested. Suitable for sensitive skin. Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores. Fragrance free.