Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Daily Sunscreen Face Lotion Spf 50 | Hydrating Uva + Uvb Protection, Non-greasy, Gentle, Water Resistant | 2.53 Oz/75 Ml

Description Providing UVA & UVB protection, our Fragrance Free Daily Face Lotion is gentle, fast-absorbing, and dries to an invisible, non-greasy finish. 72 hour hydration. Water resistant up to 80 minutes. Can be worn alone or under makeup. Benefits Formulated with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E. Dermatologically Tested. Suitable for sensitive skin. Paraben + Sulfate Free. Suggested Use Shake well. Apply liberally and evenly to unprotected areas 15-20 minutes prior to sun exposure. Reapply as needed.