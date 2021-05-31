Hoka One One

Bondi 7

$149.95

Predecessor: Bondi 6. Support Type: Neutral to underpronation (supination). Cushioning: Maximum cushioning. Surface: Road. Differential: 4 mm. Open engineered mesh uppers with synthetic overlays offers maximum breathability and structural support. Lycra® comfort frame heel for enhanced support. Lace-up closure. Heel pull loop. Padded tongue and collar. Comfortable fabric lining for a great in-shoe feel. Molded Ortholite® footbed. Internal heel counter provides a locked-in fit and support. Early stage Meta-Rocker promotes propulsion. Beveling on the heel provides added durability while offering a smoother transition in your stride. Full-length EVA midsole supplies high-performance cushioning. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Wide. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz