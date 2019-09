Orly

Bonder Base Coat 18ml

ORLY takes it’s inspiration from the catwalk and beyond making sure you have the latest looks at your finger tips. Made in L.A., ORLY continues to be the professional choice. Featuring the award-winning Gripper Cap for expert application. ORLY nail polish is free of six nasties: Toluene, Formaldehyde, camphor & DBP and is vegan friendly and doesn’t test on animals. More Product Information