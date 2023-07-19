Kookie International

Bondage Collar

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Babeland

Attach a leash or tether or just dress up and look kinky in this leather collar that's got you covered for fashion or function. A black leather strap with slenderer strap on top and equipped with three individual D-rings along outer strap, it comes in two sizes –- S/M, M/L -- and sports a lockable buckle. Great for all levels of restraint, whether you're new to BDSM or an old hand. To clean, wipe down with a damp cloth. S/M: 17.5" x 1" (44.4cm x 2.5cm) M/L: 19.5" x 1" (49.5cm x 2.5cm)