Bondage Boutique

Bondage Boutique Soft Wrist-to-thigh Cuffs

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Strap your lover into submission and indulge in a night of teasing pleasure, sensory excitement or a flogging if they've been extra naughty. The wrist to thigh restraint keeps your lover securely and comfortably restrained for endless bondage adventures. Team the luxurious, fleece lined bondage restraints with your favourite handcuffs, an eye mask and tickler or flogger to fully indulge in the erotic delight of tease and tie play.