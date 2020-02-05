Bondage Boutique

Bondage Boutique Soft Over-the-door Sex Swing

$39.99 $31.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Take erotic play to new heights. Literally. Bondage Boutique's Over the Door Sex Swing enables you to enjoy upright intimate pleasure without needing the skills of a contortionist. Support your lover's legs easily and embark on the thrill of stand up sex. Add this simple restraint to your toy box to discover the thrills of vertical play. Cushioned Neoprene thigh straps support your partners weight comfortably, while handles near the top of the straps offer added safety and balance. Adjust each strap to suit your height and lift your partner to the perfect level for smooth penetration. No more twisting, bending or tiptoeing - hoorah! Please note: We recommend you weight test your door before every use. Swing itself supports approximately 140kg/308lb/22st.