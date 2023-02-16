Lovehoney

Bondage Boutique Red Hot Passion Bedroom Bondage Kit (6 Piece)

$49.99

Bondage beginners will find everything they need to explore those BDSM fantasies in this kinky kit. With a blindfold, small ball gag, soft flogger, and adjustable wrist and ankle cuffs, it's ideal for those embarking on their first Dom/sub adventures. Wrist and Ankle Cuffs: Made from soft, pliable material for maximum comfort and zero chafing, each cuff is fastened via a user-friendly Velcro strap and feature quick-release clips for safe play. The wrist cuffs adjust between 6 - 10 inches in circumference, and the ankle cuffs can be altered between 7 - 12 inches. Blindfold: Ergonomically formed to fit over your sub's eyes and nose, this blindfold blocks vision and heightens sensitivity to touch. Just like the cuffs, this eye mask is made from squishy material for ultimate comfort, and has an elasticated head band which stretches to fit any head comfortably. Ball Gag: With a petite 4.5 inch ball and adjustable strap, this ball gag is a great choice for beginners who want the look and feel of being gagged while maintaining prolonged comfort during play. Flogger: This flogger boasts soft rope tendrils, which are superb for light tickles, gentle strokes and low-impact spanks. The rigid handle is wrapped with faux leather and finished with a rope wrist loop to offer supreme grip and seamless control. The flogger's cotton fronds spread sensation across a wide area for maximum pleasure. Bondage Strap: A sneaky addition to this kit, this strap is fully adjustable and benefits from 3 D-rings to give you the power to experiment. Use the strap on its own for wrist or ankle bondage, or use it for furniture restraint. Alternatively, slip it around your sub's waist and connect the wrist cuffs for hogtie style positioning.