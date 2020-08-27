Bondage Boutique

Metallic Pink Paddle

For a paddle that's as pink as your favourite tush, this metallic beauty is a must-have. Made from faux leather with a high-shine finish, this paddle delivers ultra-glam aesthetics with satisfying sting. Shun the usual bondage black and think pink. Dont be fooled by the glamorous exterior, this pretty paddle packs a punch. While the slender handle and sturdy wrist loop allow for confident swings, the reinforced body ensures firm, audible spanks. Your sub will be putty in your hands.