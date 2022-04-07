Lovehoney

Bondage Boutique Faux Leather Medium Silicone Ball Gag

$32.95

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

We all wish we could gag our other half from time-to-time, so why not give it a whirl in the bedroom? Made from smooth silicone and durable faux leather, this innovative ball gag features silicone extensions for extra-comfortable, muffled restraint play. A 7-hole buckle fastening keeps the gag in place and offers an adjustable size that fits most heads, while the flavourless, odourless silicone ball sits within your subs mouth to hush their moans of pleasure.