The fashionably chic Bondage-Belle crop top is designed to make a style statement. Staying true to Bordelle’s strapping aesthetic, the top is crafted from lustrous signature elastics with a mesh underlay on the cups allowing the piece to be worn as outerwear. Fully adjustable by an additional 15cm and held into place with an 24k gold plated branded zip, the Crop top can be styled with palazzo pants on a night out or exposed under a sheer shirt or open back tee for a statement look.
Model wears size Small: Height 5'9/178cm, Lower hip 78.5cm, Waist 63cm, Bra size: UK 34B/32C
Care and Composition
Delicate handwash separately. Elastic: 89% Polyamide, 11% Elastane.
Style number: SIGB09RO
Gift Service
All orders come with free Standard Gift Wrap with the option of adding a personal message at checkout. Luxury Gift Wrap is available at an additional charge of £15.00 or free for orders exceeding £400.00.