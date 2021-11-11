Michael Lo Sordo

Bond 007 Paloma Maxi Dress Navy

$1790.00

The list of the most iconic Bond girl outfits cannot be complete without Ana De Armas in the show stopping silk dress in No Time To Die opposite Daniel Craig. Paloma, played by Ana, not only becomes the first Bond girl to make 007 fall in love but also inspires her fans with the character’s impeccable sense of style. WHY WE LOVE Featured in the upcoming Bond 007 thriller This simple, languid lines of Michael Lo Sordo's 'Alexandra' gown make it the perfect choice for stylish woman that want something modern yet glamorous. This plunging style is made from liquid silk-satin that skims over your curves and has a leg-baring front slit to emphasize the fluidity of the fabric. Twist your hair into a tousled up-do to showcase the elegant open back and crossover straps. PRODUCT INFORMATION 100% Silk Satin Navy Slips on Dry Clean Only Made in Australia Style No. 990-S SIZE AND FIT INFORMATION Fits true to size, take your normal size bias cut, designed for a slim fit Slip silhouette, fully lined, Train hem Lightweight, fluid, non-stretchy fabric Model is 175cm/ 5'9" and is wearing a AUS 8