Liberator

Bonbon Sex Toy Mount, Microsuede Black

Intimate positioning pillow by Liberator Great for more and better sex positions Allows for better access during lovemaking, and for solo masturbation Perfect for those looking to spice up their love life Sex toy mount for solo masturbation or couples play High-density foam for firm, supportive cushioning, lush microfiber cover and moisture-proof inner nylon liner Made in USA Removable, machine-washable cover, available in variety of colors Sex toys sold separately The Liberator BonBon is a sexual positioning pillow you can use alone as a sex toy mount, or with your partner during lovemaking. The foam Shape is the perfect size to straddle for rear-entry and also stands high enough to bend over.