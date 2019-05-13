AllModern

Bonanno Loveseat

$791.88 $335.99

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Give new vitality to your home or apartment living space with this Loveseat. With a comfortable yet tailored profile and two bolster pillows, this collection beckons guests to sit and stay a while. Its soft fabric upholstery grants this loveseat an approachable appeal that’s echoed by its calming color, clean lines, and splayed wood legs. Arriving directly to your doorstep in a convenient shipping box, this collection easily unpacks to quickly become the most well-loved lounge spot in your home.