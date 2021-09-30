United States
Shiro Cosmetics
Bon Wood Perfume (100ml)
£135.00
At Shiro Cosmetics
The misty depths of an impenetrable forest. You move forward, guided into the unknown. The air is rich with the scent of the woods, and with every deep breath, you are filled with clarity. by Japan, Female Top notes: Bergamot, Mandarin, Spicy notes Middle notes: Jasmine Base notes: Vanilla, Amber, Patchouli, Cedarwood
