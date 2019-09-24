Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA travel-friendly kit of bestsellers, giving you all you need for natural, healthy-looking skin wherever you go. Solutions for:- Uneven skin tone- Dullness and uneven textureIf you want to know moreCreate the ultimate tan with this Bon Voyage Kit. With all of the essentials you need for natural, healthy-looking skin, this collection is perfect to maintain your glow wherever you go.The Gradual Tan Tinted Body Lotion gives you an instant hint of skin perfecting bronze that gradually builds into a sunkissed glow, while the iconic Classic Mousse and tan applicator mitt ensure a streak-free, golden tan that lasts for days after just one application. Take your look from day to night with One Night Only Finishing Gloss to illuminate your skin with an instant high-shine effect. This set contains:- 1.69 oz/ 50 mL Self Tan Classic Mousse- 1.69 oz/ 50 mL Gradual Tan Tinted- 1 oz/ 30 mL One Night Only Gloss- Applicator mittWhat it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: These products are cruelty-free and noncomedogenic.