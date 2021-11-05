Torrid

Bombshell Skinny Jean – Premium Stretch Black

$79.50 $55.65

FIT High rise. Super skinny fit from hip to ankle. Gap-proof elastic waistband for all-day comfort. Perfect for every body shape with ultimate comfort and compression. Inseams: Ex-Short 25", Short 27", Regular 29", Tall 31", Ex-Tall 33" MATERIALS + CARE Premium Stretch Denim: Incredible mix of compression and stretch with the look of true denim. Stretch level: Maximum. 65% cotton, 20% rayon, 13% polyester, 2% spandex. Machine wash cold, inside out. Tumble dry low. Imported. DETAILS Front-smoothing panels. Booty-shaping stitching. 5-pocket design. WHY WE LOVE IT They're the most comfortable jeans you'll ever wear...and just so happen to smooth, support and lift like nothing you’ve worn before.