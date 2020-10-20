Bomber Jacket

$125.00

A BOMBER JACKET BUILT FOR THE COURSE. - The Nike Shield Bomber Jacket lets you keep playing when the weather rolls in. Its bomber-inspired design is elevated with a plush, fleece-lined collar you can wear folded over or popped for warmth. Dry Design - Nike Shield fabric resists elements like wind and water so you can keep after it in stormy weather. Move Freely - Stretchy fabric with a vent along the back of the shoulders allows you to power through your swing. Transcend the Course - The sherpa fleece collar has a button closure that lets you secure the collar around your neck for extra warmth. More Benefits - Printed liner adds a splash of color when you wear the jacket unzipped.. Product Details - Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. 2-way zipper. Zippered pockets. Body: 88% polyester/12% nylon. Faux fur trim: 100% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester. Panels lining: 89% polyester/11% spandex.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black/Black. Style: CK5858-010. .