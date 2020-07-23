Papa Recipe

Bombee Moist Sun Essence Spf 50+ Pa+++

$21.00

Applying and reapplying sunscreen doesn’t have to feel like a chore. This sun essence has a lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that glides on easily and doesn’t leave behind a greasy film or white residue. Ingredients like honey, propolis and royal jelly extract nourish skin, while SPF 50+ PA+++ provides broad spectrum protection for both UVA and UVB rays. Violet Flower Complex and Red Flower Complex promote a healthy skin barrier while moisturizing and soothing skin. A perfect final step in your skin care routine!