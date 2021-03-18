Huda Beauty

#bombbrows Microshade Brow Pencil

$17.00

Ultra-Fine, Ultra-Realistic, BOMB Brows An ultra-fine 0.9mm tip, retractable brow pencil that precisely defines, shapes and fills your brows using tiny hair-like strokes that give a microblade-worthy effects to create brows that look on point, literally. This pigmented, super smooth brow pencil is infused with a creamy blend of vitamin E, castor oil and coconut oil to create soft, hair-like strokes for effortless building and blending. With a durable spoolie at one end, it diffuses pigments perfectly so you can build and customize your look. Vegan, Sustainable Packaging, Water-Proof, Transfer-Proof, 24-Hour Wear Read More