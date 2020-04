Trent Austin Design

Bombay Leather 88″ Square Arms Sofa

$2550.00 $1079.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Anchor your space in mid-century modern style with this retro leather sofa. Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame, this sofa strikes a streamlined silhouette with a pair of back cushions, track arms, and round tapered legs in a pecan finish.