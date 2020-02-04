Bombay Hair

Five Barrels for curls in any size! This Includes: 1 x Curling Wand Handle 1 x 32mm Barrel 1 x 25mm Barrel 1 x 19mm Barrel 1x 13mm-35mm Barrel 1 x 25mm-18mm Barrel 1 x Heat Resistant Glove 1 x Curling Wand Rest 2 x Claw Clips Barrel Size: Five (5) interchangeable barrels, 32mm (1.25"), 25mm (1'), 19mm (.75”), 13mm-35mm (0.5”-1.3”), 25mm-18mm (1”-0.7”) Details: Features: Five (5) interchangeable tourmaline barrels infused with ceramic, 360° swivel cord, and adjustable sleep mode. Heats up in seconds! Temperature: Digital temperature control from 170°F to 450°F (77°C-232°C) Voltage: Dual voltage (110-240V / 50-60Hz) Material: Titanium Plug: North America (90W(USA)/35W(CANADA) Warranty: 90 Day Guarantee and 1 year Limited Replacement Warranty REFUND & EXCHANGE We are pleased to offer a return or exchange on full price items within fourteen (14) days of you receiving your order. Important: if a discount code has been applied to your purchase a styling tools it is exchange only and subject to a restocking fee.