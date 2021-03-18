Sonic Alert

Bomb Extra Loud Heart Alarm Clock

𝐕𝐈𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐌 𝐂𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊 - Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm clock has been the strongest alarm shaker on the market for heavy sleepers and deaf individuals. The super loud alarm clock of 113 dB and flashing lights along with battery backup provide assurance that you will wake on-time. 1 year warranty 𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐌 𝐂𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐒𝐍𝐎𝐎𝐙𝐄 – Set alarm with a duration of your desire from 1-59 mins and a snooze feature from 1-30 minutes. The super loud alarm clock sound will flash with red lights with a rainbow colored display. You can also choose either the 12 or 24-hour time format. Vibrator strength control to not wakeup your partner 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐔𝐏 & 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 𝐃𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑 – An essential for every alarm clock, the battery backup provides security to wake on-time with an energy efficient battery up to one week. A full range dimmer to control the brightness of the clock to wake up fully rested and restored 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐔𝐒𝐄 – Simple clearly labeled alarm settings. Turn knobs to set volume and tone. Easy switches and button to control multiple alarms, dimmer, snooze, and clock. Place on desk or night table for easy access 𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓 – Award winning globally recognized leader in the international electronics field, helping the deaf, hard to wake, and elderly communities across the world. A trusted brand for over 40 years, we strive to provide cutting-edge products that support our mission to alert & notify users through electronic communications