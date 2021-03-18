Sonic Alert

Bomb Dual Extra Loud Alarm Clock With Bed Shaker

$33.07

THE ORIGINAL VIBRATING ALARM CLOCK- Since 1980 the Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm clock has been the strongest alarm shaker on the market for heavy sleepers and deaf individuals. The super loud alarm clock of 113 dB and flashing lights along with battery backup provide assurance that you will wake on-time. 1 year warranty LOUD DUAL ALARM CLOCK WITH SNOOZE – Set multiple alarms with a duration of your desire from 1-59 mins and a snooze feature from 1-30 minutes. The super loud alarm clock sound will flash lights. You can also choose either the 12 or 24-hour time format BATTERY BACKUP & FULL RANGE DIMMER – An essential for every alarm clock, the battery backup provides security to wake on-time. A full range dimmer to control the brightness of the clock to wake up fully rested and restored EASY TO USE - Simple clearly labeled alarm settings. Turn knobs to set volume and tone. Easy switches and button to control multiple alarms, dimmer, snooze, and clock. Place on desk or night table for easy access SONIC ALERT– Award winning globally recognized leader in the international electronics field, helping the deaf, hard to wake, and elderly communities across the world. A trusted brand for over 40 years, we strive to provide cutting-edge products that support our mission to alert & notify users through electronic communications 113db extra-loud alarm with adjustable tone & volume control Packaged with our newest most powerful 12 volt bed shaker The Sonic Bomb, AKA The Bomb, is for anyone at any age who thinks they might not wake up in the morning. At 113db, this dual alarm is sure to rattle your windows and force your eyes open. And if that doesn't put your feet on the floor, the pulsating alert lights and Super Shaker bed vibrating unit will. However if the room mate needs a little more shut eye, switch off the sound and wake to the powerful bed shaker and let the roomies crash a little longer.