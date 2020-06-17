Yuzefi

Bom Mini Leather Tote

Yuzefi's sculptural designs are such eye-catching conversation pieces. Handmade in Spain, this mini 'Bom' tote is crafted from supple leather in a boxy silhouette and has a unique knotted drawstring top to cinch it closed. It's lightweight but big enough to fit the largest iPhone. Hold yours by the handle or sling it cross-body using the detachable shoulder strap.Shown here with: [Joseph Pants ], [GAUGE81 Sweater ], [Kenneth Jay Lane Bracelet ].