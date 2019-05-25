Jennifer Taylor Home

Bolster Lounge Bench

$663.80 $346.68

Buy Now Review It

Jennifer Taylor Home's Eliza is a velvet opal grey lavish sofa bed which makes it the perfect addition to any living space looking to add a bit of a traditional or modern flair. Upholstered 100% polyester blend, this simple yet elegant back hand tufted design with two bolster pillows is lovely placed in your living room or office. Regardless of anywhere you place this sofa in your home or office- the Eliza’s soft colored eye catching design will draw attention the room. This sofa will help liven up your room or any living space and give that refreshing and clean look that’ll be sure to please anyone who walks in. Features: - Strong and sturdy steam dried hardwood frame is solidly made with plywood and Birchwood to ensure maximum support and longevity - Quality hand built, painted, and rubbed by experienced furniture craftsmen and women to guarantee this piece lasts a lifetime - Made with fire retardant foam - Some assembly required - Dry clean or spot clean only - Dimensions: 82½"Wx32½"Dx27½"H - Weight: 88LBS