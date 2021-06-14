Bolden

Bolden Glow Hydrating Mask, 3.5 Fl Oz

$19.50

Buy Now Review It

SUPERIOR HYDRATION: Our GLOW facial mask is made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, a powerful humectant that hydrates the skin by attracting water molecules and humidity from the air. Well hydrated skin is plumper and firmer, diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and leaving you with a youthful glow. FACIAL-IN-A-JAR: A customer favorite, it is understandable why they call it one of the best hydrating face masks in their skin care routine. It delivers instant results, providing the same after-facial-glow you get with a facial. In our case, it only takes 13 minutes and the glow lasts for days! BENEFITS: Our skin moisturizer face mask helps reverse the dehydration that comes with aging skin. Centella asiatica is a rich source of amino acids, which help the skin retain moisture, giving it a smooth and supple look. Glycerin softens and smooths the skin by effectively attracting and retaining moisture. SOOTHES AND CALMS: For stressed-out skin in need of some TLC and revival, this face hydrating mask uses aloe, which binds water to skin to calm and reduce signs of distress, and algae to soothe inflamed skin. IDEAL FOR ALL SKIN TYPES: A deep moisturizing face mask that leaves skin soft and smooth after use. To use, apply face mask to cleansed damp skin - this ensures your skin is primed and ready to soak up all the moisture-boosting goodness in the mask. Avoid the eyes and leave the mask on for 10 to 15 minutes. Use gentle, circular strokes when applying and removing your mask, rinse off with water and pat dry. This mask is gentle enough for daily use and can be used before a moisturizer. Bolden’s Glow Hydrating Mask deeply hydrates, moisturizes and refreshes skin. Its lightweight feel belies the rich ingredients behind it. It contains intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acid which plumps the skin and gives it a more youthful appearance. Powerful Centella Asiatica extract have strong properties with its ability to boost collagen production and synthesis. Aloe Vera and Algae work together to quickly soothe and calm inflamed skin. It is ideal for all skin types. Our products are always made in the US and are Sulfate and Paraben free! Indications Dry skin relief, Hydration, Moisturizer Ingredients Water, Glycerin, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Caramel, Sodium Hyaluronate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Spirulina Maxima Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Panax Ginseng Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Fragrance/Parfum Directions Apply to cleansed and damp skin, avoiding the eye. Leave mask on for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse off with water and pat dry. Gentle enough for daily use.