Treslúce Beauty

Bold Y Atrevida Liquid Lip Tint

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Take on the day with a bold burst of color in Treslúce Beauty's Bold y Atrevida Liquid Lip Tint! Benefits Hydrating and moisturizing Cruelty-free Vegan Key Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid - plumps lips with immediate and long-lasting hydration Glycerin - provides moisturization, preventing drying of lips Plant Oils - delivers ultra-comfortable feeling, cooling sensation, and dewy finish to lips