Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Bottega Veneta
Bold Ribbon Feminine Cat Eye Sunglasses
$470.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Warby Parker x Chloe Sevigny
Tate Sunglasses In Nutmeg Crystal With Polished Gold
BUY
$145.00
Warby Parker
Bottega Veneta
Bold Ribbon Feminine Cat Eye Sunglasses
BUY
$470.00
Shopbop
SPY
Genre Sunglasses
BUY
$120.00
SPY
Chloë Sevigny x Warby Parker
Tate Crystal Sunglasses With Polished Silver
BUY
$145.00
Warby Parker
More from Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta
Bold Ribbon Feminine Cat Eye Sunglasses
BUY
$470.00
Shopbop
Bottega Veneta
Chain Cassette In Raintree
BUY
$4938.00
$6970.00
Cosette
Bottega Veneta
Lace-up Mesh Pumps
BUY
$1450.00
Net-A-Porter
Bottega Veneta
Pilot Sunglasses
BUY
$213.96
$273.00
The Shop by Shopbop
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Warby Parker x Chloe Sevigny
Tate Sunglasses In Nutmeg Crystal With Polished Gold
BUY
$145.00
Warby Parker
Bottega Veneta
Bold Ribbon Feminine Cat Eye Sunglasses
BUY
$470.00
Shopbop
SPY
Genre Sunglasses
BUY
$120.00
SPY
Chloë Sevigny x Warby Parker
Tate Crystal Sunglasses With Polished Silver
BUY
$145.00
Warby Parker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted