Mejuri

Bold Pearl Drop Earrings

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

First thing’s first, these are not your grandmother’s pearls. Wear them solo or stack them up, either way, they were made to be seen. Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil with freshwater pearls. - Set with freshwater cultured pearls. Made in gold vermeil: a thick 18k gold layer on sterling silver. - Pearl size: 12.5 - 13.5 mm x 9.0 - 9.5 mm. - Length: 24 mm.