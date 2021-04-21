EcoVibe Style

$185.00

This could be the perfect doormat. Made out of TerraStrand, which is 100% phthalate-free as well as containing 25%renewable vegetable content, makes this a better product for the environment. Not only are they environmentally friendly but they are super cute. The Bold Multi Stripe Shag Mat features 7 beautiful colors coming together to add some brightness to any room. They are easy to clean while being mold, mildew and chlorine resistant. The vinyl backing makes it so the mats do not slip as well as preventing water from seeping through to the surface of the floor. Made in the USA Can be vacuumed or hosed down with water and hung to dry Durable Mat thickness: .25 inches (1/4 of an inch)