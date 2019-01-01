Gucci Bold High Gloss Lacquer features a state of the art combination of formula and brush for a luxurious high-gloss manicure experience. The polish includes an innovative triangular-bristle brush for precise application and control. The specialized brush provides impeccable, even coverage with each stroke, while the pigment-saturated formula results in a glossy, high-shine look. Features: intense color with a high-gloss finish, non-streaky formula, and bespoke brush bristles are triangular in shape forsmooth application and coverage. 0.33 oz. Made in France.Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to GucciBeautySpecalists@s5a.com