Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Saskia Diez
Bold Hair Tie
$84.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Dreslyn
Hair tie featuring a bold tube in gold-plated brass and a thick black textile coated rubber band.
Featured in 1 story
Let Us Plan Your Job-Interview Outfit
by
Emily Ruane
