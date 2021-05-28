Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Nominal
Bold Cuban Bracelet
C$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nominal
Bold Cuban Bracelet
Need a few alternatives?
TOTL TomFoolery
Letter Bead Pack
BUY
£8.99
TOTL TomFoolery
Serefina
Monogram Linked Chain Bracelet
BUY
$19.95
$28.00
Anthropologie
promoted
Oma The Label
Cuban Link Collection Bracelet
BUY
$74.00
Macy's
A METAL STORY
Sterling Silver Initial Bracelet
BUY
£35.00
wolf and badger
More from Nominal
Nominal
Essential Rope Chain
BUY
C$36.00
Nominal
More from Bracelets
TOTL TomFoolery
Letter Bead Pack
BUY
£8.99
TOTL TomFoolery
Serefina
Monogram Linked Chain Bracelet
BUY
$19.95
$28.00
Anthropologie
promoted
Oma The Label
Cuban Link Collection Bracelet
BUY
$74.00
Macy's
A METAL STORY
Sterling Silver Initial Bracelet
BUY
£35.00
wolf and badger
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted